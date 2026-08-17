Dog Urinated Next To An Auto. It Led To A Bloody Fight, Murder In Telangana

A dispute that reportedly began after a pet dog urinated near an auto turned deadly in Telangana's Khammam city, with a 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed during the altercation.

The man who died has been identified as Undeti Srinath (23), who worked in decoration-related jobs.

The incident occurred after 10.30 pm on August 13, when Srinath was sitting in an auto with his friend Veeresh. At the same time, resident Vemula Madhu (28) reportedly took his pet dog out for a walk. The dog allegedly urinated near the auto where Srinath and his friend were sitting and also barked at them.

Srinath reportedly questioned Madhu over the incident, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

The confrontation reportedly escalated when Srinath and Veeresh went towards Madhu's house.

A physical altercation allegedly followed, with the men reportedly fighting with sticks. Madhu then allegedly entered his house, brought out a knife used for cutting vegetables and attacked Srinath several times. After stabbing, Madhu fled the scene while Srinath suffered severe stab injuries and collapsed near a drainage channel after reportedly losing a large amount of blood.

Family members and locals rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to the reports.

Police reached the scene after being alerted and began collecting evidence.

The accused was then arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate the precise sequence of events and circumstances leading to Srinath's death.