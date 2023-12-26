No Mutton Bone Marrow In Menu, Groom's Family Cancels Wedding In Telangana

The bride's family had decided on a non-vegetarian menu for guests (representational)

A wedding was called off in Telangana after the groom's family was angry with mutton bone marrow not being served as part of the non-vegetarian menu decided by the bride's side.

The bride was from Nizamabad while the groom from Jagtiyal. They were engaged at a ceremony at the bride's residence and their families had agreed on a traditional wedding in November.

The bride's family had decided on a non-vegetarian menu for guests, including their family members and the groom's relatives.

This led to a drama at the wedding as the guests pointed out that bone marrow of mutton was not being served. A quarrel ensued between the two sides after the hosts clarified they didn't add bone marrow to the dishes.

The incident blew up soon and involved the cops.

Officials at the local police station tried to convince the groom's side, but they claimed the bride's family insulted them by not serving bone marrow.

They also argued that the bride's side didn't inform about bone marrow not being added to the menu, and ultimately called off the wedding.

The incident resembled the plot of a recent highly acclaimed Telugu movie. 'Balagam', released back in March, showed a wedding being cancelled after a dispute over mutton bone marrow between the two families.