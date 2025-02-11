Wedding Called Off After UPSC Aspirant's Gift Demands, Reddit Post Goes Viral

A wedding was called off after a groom-to-be, who is preparing for the UPSC exam, expressed displeasure over the gifts sent by the bride's father. The incident was shared on Reddit, where a user posted screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the couple, sparking widespread debate online.

The Reddit post featured a chat exchange in which the UPSC aspirant groom complained about not liking the gifts given by his future father-in-law. His dissatisfaction over the presents left the bride-to-be frustrated, eventually leading to the wedding being cancelled from the bride's side.

The Redditor, who shared the post, captioned it, "He's a teacher and preparing for UPSC while my sister is also a govt employee. Bless our nation."

In the comments, the user confirmed that the wedding had officially been called off from their family's side, seemingly relieved at the turn of events.

See the viral post here:

The post quickly went viral, with many users applauding the bride and her family for standing their ground. Several Redditors pointed out that the groom's attitude was a red flag, and his reaction over gifts hinted at deeper entitlement issues.

One comment read, "Your cousin literally dodged a bullet."

Another added: "That is a huge relief, your sister has been saved."

"I can't tell how Happy I am to read this comment. I was enraged seeing this post and then came to check replies. Yours was on top and I felt a great sense of relief," the third user commented.

The fourth comment read, "Good riddance!"