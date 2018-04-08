Man Tied To Tree, Stoned To Death After Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old According to police, a group of villagers tied 45-year-old Sayanna to a tree and hit him with stones and sticks. He died on the way to hospital.

A man was stoned to death by a mob in Telangana for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.



According to police, a group of villagers tied 45-year-old Sayanna to a tree and hit him with stones and sticks. He died on the way to hospital.



The incident took place late on Saturday in Donkeshwar village of Nizamabad district.



Sayanna, a labourer, was drunk when he called his neighbour's daughter to his house, offering her chocolates. He then went on to rape her, police said.



Upon seeing the girl crying and bleeding, villages alerted her parents, who were working in an agriculture field. The parents took their daughter to a hospital in a neighbouring village.



Meanwhile, angry over the incident, the villagers caught hold of Sayanna and tied him to a tree. They threw stones at him and also hit him with sticks.



A police officer, quoting eye witnesses, said that when he fell unconscious some people took him to hospital but he died on the way.



Police rushed to the village and launched an investigation. Those who assaulted the man have gone underground.



