"It's About Self-Respect": K Kavitha Cuts Ties With BRS, To Form Own Outfit

In a day of high political drama, Telangana MLC K Kavitha delivered a scathing, tear-filled farewell speech in the Telangana Legislative Council before marching to the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, popularly known as Gun Park, and officially declaring that she would launch her own political party.

The daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who has been in a months-long standoff with her own party, used her final floor time to dismantle the current Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership and announce the birth of a new political force, independent of the BRS.

Breaking down multiple times in the house, Kavitha addressed the long-standing rumours of a family rift over assets. Visibly emotional, she declared that "the Congress and even some within my own circles have alleged that my fight is for property and assets. I am a God-fearing woman. I swear by my God and my two sons, this is not about wealth, it is about self-respect. I have always stood for women, the backward and the vulnerable, and I will not let my dignity be traded for silence."

While she maintained that her father, KCR, was "like a God", she reiterated her controversial stance that he is "surrounded by devils" and suggested that the BRS had failed people on multiple fronts.

Her most pointed barbs were aimed at T Harish Rao and the BRS' recent tactical failures like the assembly boycott. She called the BRS' decision to boycott the assembly sessions a "historic mistake" orchestrated by Harish Rao to hide past irrigation failures.

Kavitha alleged that ever since the formation of Telangana, she faced "systemic restrictions" within the BRS. "When I questioned internal issues, hostility was directed at me," she claimed.

She warned that if the party continues to let "incompetent individuals", referring to the current leadership hierarchy, lead the charge, "Even God cannot save the BRS".

"My fight is for self-respect and not for wealth. I swear by the God I believe in and by my two sons," K Kavitha said as she hit out at the Congress for spinning false narratives around her rift with the BRS. pic.twitter.com/eq2e2Axwjz — Kalvakuntla Kavitha Office (@OfficeOfKavitha) January 5, 2026

Immediately after the council session, Kavitha proceeded to the Martyrs' Memorial at Gun Park. In a symbolic gesture of returning to the roots of the Telangana movement, she paid her respects to those who died in the protest seeking a separate state, before addressing a gathering of supporters.

Kavitha declared that she is no longer a part of the BRS and will contest the next assembly elections under her own independent banner.

She said that her work through Telangana Jagruthi has kept her rooted to the ground, unlike the "air-conditioned leadership" of the BRS.

The new party aims to provide a "genuine Telangana alternative", focusing on the families of martyrs, women's rights, and the completion of neglected irrigation projects like the Palamuru-Rangareddy scheme.