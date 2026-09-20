Hyderabad Boy, 3, Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trying To Cross Road

A three-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a car while crossing the road in Hyderabad on Saturday, in a tragic incident that has raised fresh concerns over road safety and driver alertness.

The boy, identified as Izan Uddin, had reportedly accompanied his father, Mohiuddin, who had gone to the Swikar Hotel area to collect a parcel. While his father was attending to the parcel, Izan was allegedly crossing the road when he was struck by a car. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Family members rushed the critically injured child to Shalini Hospital. He was later shifted to Owaisi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj.

The death left the child's family devastated, with relatives gathering at the hospital following the incident. The sudden loss of the young child has reportedly plunged the family into grief.

After receiving information about the accident, Meraj visited the area and spoke with police officials.

He said the registration number of the vehicle had reportedly been identified and that police were taking steps to trace the vehicle and its driver.

"People driving vehicles should exercise care and attention. An innocent child was hit on the road and lost his life. We must be particularly careful when children are around roads," Meraj said.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to remain vigilant around traffic and urged motorists to drive cautiously, particularly in busy areas frequented by children and pedestrians.

Police are investigating the alleged hit-and-run to establish the circumstances of the accident and identify the driver.