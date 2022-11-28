500 People, No Hate Speeches: Court's Conditions For Telangana BJP March

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was stopped by the police while on the foot march. (File)

The Telangana High Court on Monday accorded permission to state BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take up the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, with certain conditions including that the padayatra should be held outside the town.

The Telangana BJP approached the High Court against the police denying permission to Telangana BJP chief for the padayatra (foot march) and public meeting scheduled in Bhainsa on Monday citing the "communally sensitive situation" there.

After hearing the petition that sought clearance for the padayatra and the meeting, the High Court gave conditional permission to the foot march and the meeting.

The court directed that the padayatra should be held outside Bhainsa town with not more than 500 people and that the venue of the meeting should be three kilometres away from Bhainsa town with the attendance of the people not exceeding more than 3,000 persons.

The court further directed that the meeting should be held between 3 pm to 5 pm and that there should be no provocative speeches and no provocative slogans.

The party would follow guidelines of the High Court in conducting public meetings as well as the padayatra, Telangana BJP's official spokesperson N V Subhash said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march, was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night and told to return to Karimnagar.

A senior police official told PTI that as permission was cancelled due to likely disturbance to public order at Bhainsa, the BJP leader was stopped and sent back to Karimnagar.

As a preventive measure, bandobust has been made and police personnel are posted (near his house in Karimnagar) on Monday to prevent him from going to Bhainsa.

Police on Sunday denied permission for the foot march and the public meeting considering the "communally sensitive situation" in Bhainsa and other areas.

