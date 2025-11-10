Minor Hindu Girls Being Drugged, Assaulted In Hyderabad, Claims BJP Leader

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged the existence of a "drug-rape racket" operating in parts of Hyderabad, specifically targeting minor girls from migrant Hindu families from West Bengal. He has referred to these alleged incidents as 'The Hyderabad Files', making a comparison to what became notorious as web series 'Kerala Crime Files'.

The Union minister claimed that young Hindu girls, often minors, are being lured, drugged and subsequently assaulted and kidnapped in parts of Old City. He cited one case in which a girl was reportedly lured with drug-laced chocolates.

Kumar has alleged that videos of the assault are used to blackmail the victims, forcing them to bring their friends into the racket.

He accused the state police of inaction, alleging that they operate under political pressure from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He accused cops of closing complaints without proper investigation.

Kumar urged the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take immediate action, failing which he warned that "Hindu protection squads" would be formed in the Old City.

Officers at the Charminar police station in Hyderabad have dismissed the sexual abuse allegations as false. While confirming an investigation was conducted and an abducted girl was traced, Charminar SHO Ramesh told NDTV that a case of abduction was registered despite the girl claiming that she went with the accused willinglym as she was a minor.

"As of now, there is no evidence of sexual or drug abuse. We have sent the girl to Bharosa centre for counselling," the police said. "If the Union minister provides any details, we will most certainly probe and book cases," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sneha Mehra told NDTV.