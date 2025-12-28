Amid Revanth Reddy-KCR Face-Off, Winter Session In Telangana From Tomorrow

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session, set to begin on Monday, is expected to be one of the most significant and volatile since the Congress government took office. Amid a high-stakes political standoff between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao, there is a packed legislative agenda.

Following the opening day's tributes and the likely election of the Deputy Speaker, the House will go into recess from December 30 to January 1. It will resume full-throttle on January 2.

The state government is expected to introduce several landmark bills in this session that aim to restructure urban governance, labour rights, and the power sector.

The most anticipated legislation is the "Maha GHMC" merger Bill, which seeks to amend the GHMC Act to merge 27 surrounding municipalities and corporations (including Shamshabad, Manikonda, Tellapur, and Medchal) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

This move will expand the city's jurisdiction to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and double the number of wards to 300.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill, 2025, is a pioneering move in India. The Bill proposes a regulatory framework for gig workers (delivery and transport partners). It includes mandatory registration, a 1-2 per cent welfare cess on aggregator transactions, and "algorithmic transparency" to prevent arbitrary penalties or terminations.

The Cabinet has cleared the modalities for a new, third electricity distribution company.

Unlike the current Northern and Southern DISCOMs, this entity will specifically manage power for "subsidised categories" like agriculture, lift irrigation, and Mission Bhagiratha, aiming to insulate the existing DISCOMs from financial strain.

Following the recent Gram Panchayat elections, the government is trying to solidify its commitment to 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies -- a move that requires legislative backing to bypass the traditional 50 per cent reservation cap.

Beyond legislation, the session will be dominated by a white-paper-style debate on inter-state water sharing.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed his ministers to "expose" the alleged failures of the previous BRS regime regarding the Krishna and Godavari river rights.

The government plans to highlight issues like the Kaleshwaram project's structural concerns and the delay in Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.

On the other side, the BRS, led by KCR, has prepared a counter-offensive.

The Opposition plans to corner the government on "unfilled promises" under the Six Guarantees, specifically the Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women and the Rythu Bharosa farm investment support, which they claim has been stalled.

This session marks the end of 2025 with a clear attempt by the Congress government to "reset" the administrative map of Hyderabad and the rural power structure.

For the BRS, it is a crucial opportunity to regain political momentum after their recent electoral setbacks.

With both KCR and Revanth Reddy expected to face off directly on the floor, the session is poised for a dramatic start.