5 Telangana Girls Allege Sexual Abuse By Headmaster During Pandemic

At least five girls, aged between seven and eleven years, were allegedly sexually exploited.

The headmaster of a government primary school in Telangana has been arrested after he was accused of repeated sexual exploitation of girl students. The school is located in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The headmaster, who is around 40 years old, and another teacher were going to teach on alternate days since August after the state government decided on 50 per cent attendance for teachers in school due to the pandemic.

Recently, two girls reportedly took ill and one of them confided to her mother about the repeated sexual abuse by the headmaster.

Subsequently other children were questioned and it appeared that at least five girls, aged between seven and eleven years, were allegedly sexually exploited. The girls were sent for medical examination.

The girls were reportedly shown pornographic material and then forced to perform sexual acts. He had reportedly threatened the children against reporting the matter.

The police have registered cases of rape and POCSO, the law for sexual crimes exploiting children, against the man.

"Since the girls are very young, we are working along with counsellors and ICDS staff. This is a tribal area and it is a small school,'' Bhadradri Kothagudem district police chief Sunil Dutt, told NDTV.