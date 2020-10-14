Fake Sadhu Accused Of Raping Minor Girl Thrashed By Locals In Telangana

The police arrested the man and the girl was sent for medical examination.

A fake sadhu who was allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of curing her from a mental disorder, was beaten up by the locals in Nizamabad district of Telangana. The outpouring of public anger comes amid national outrage over the brutal torture and alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.



The teen's parents apparently took her to the man, who pretended to possess magical powers and reportedly claimed that he would get her cured. The exploitation of the girl has been on for at least three months, the locals said.



The girl recently complained of pain in the abdomen after which she was taken to a doctor. There, it was discovered that she was pregnant.



Locals said the man would drug the girl and abuse her in the name of meditating inside an isolated room.



Women activists and locals who learnt of the incident went to his home and beat him up. When he ran out on the road, the people gave chase. He was beaten up with bare hands, sticks and even a broom. The video of the beating was widely circulated on social media.



The police subsequently arrested him and the girl was sent for medical examination.

A case of cheating and rape has been filed against the man, who is being questioned by the police.