Pepper Spray, Knife Attack: Criminal Killed At Relative's Birthday Bash

A notorious criminal with multiple cases against him was murdered in Hyderabad's Meerpet on Monday night in what police suspect was a revenge killing linked to a 2024 murder case.

The man has been identified as Nandanavanam Suri, a listed criminal with cases registered across the Hyderabad, Warangal and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerates.

According to police, Suri had gone to Nandanavanam to attend the birthday celebration of his second wife's younger brother when the attack took place.

Investigators said the prime accused, identified as Afroz, allegedly learnt about Suri's presence at the venue and arrived there with a premeditated plan.

Police said Afroz first sprayed pepper spray into Suri's eyes, leaving him disoriented, before allegedly attacking him repeatedly with a knife. The assault triggered panic among those attending the function.

Suri was rushed to a nearby hospital by relatives and local residents but was declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect the murder was an act of revenge for the killing of Mohammed Salman, who was murdered in Meerpet on June 7, 2024.

According to investigators, Suri was earlier accused in the murder of his first wife, Saba Fatima, and was later arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Salman, his brother-in-law, after being released on bail in the earlier case.

Investigators believe Suri feared retaliation from Salman's family following the murder. Police stressed that these findings are part of the preliminary investigation.

Officials said Suri had an extensive criminal record, with several cases registered against him, and was also under a city externment order because of his criminal background.

Meerpet police reached the spot, collected forensic evidence and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who allegedly fled after the attack. Officials said all angles are being investigated and further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.