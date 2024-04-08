Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death In 'Revenge Killing', 'Celebration' Posted Online

There were over 10 stab wounds on the body, a senior police official said

A 23-year-old man, an accused in a murder case, was allegedly killed in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday in what appears to be a case of revenge, the police said.

In a video posted on social media platforms, two of the alleged assailants with knives were seen purportedly celebrating the murder after.

At least four members of a rival gang attacked the victim with knives near his rented accommodation in Pragathinagar and stabbed him multiple times, the police said.

There were over 10 stab wounds on the body, a senior police official said after preliminary probe.

Four teams have been formed to catch the assailants, who fled the scene, the police said.

The victim was accused No. three in the murder of one rowdy-sheeter reported in 2023 under the Hyderabad's SR Nagar police station, they said, adding that two months ago he came out of jail and lived in a rented apartment in Pragathinagar.

