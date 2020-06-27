Nurse Dies Of Coronavirus In Telangana 4 Days Before Retirement

The woman had been on medical leave, but rejoined work due to the staff crunch. (Representational)

A head nurse of the Government General and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad died after testing positive from Covid-19. The senior nurse, who was set to retire by the end of June, was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition.

Gandhi Hospital's Dr Prabhakar Reddy told ANI, "A head nurse working at Government General and Chest Hospital, was admitted at Gandhi Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also a diabetic. Two days back, she was put on the ventilator, but could not recover. She passed away on Friday morning."

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences over the death. This is for the first time in Hyderabad that a senior nurse has died due to COVID-19 disease.

The woman had been on medical leave, but rejoined work due to the staff crunch. She developed a fever and tested positive for the disease. The woman was posted to a Covid ward and may have have been exposed to the virus, sources said.

Earlier, two staffers in the superintendent's office at Gandhi Hospital also tested positive.

The state on Friday reported 985 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall state tally to 12,349. The state health department informed that out of the total cases, there are 7,436 active cases currently in the state.

As many as 78 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the number of discharged patients to 4,766. With seven deaths due to coronavirus reported in the state on the same day, the number of deaths stood at 237.