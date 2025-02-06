Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide, Parents Blame School, Allege Harassment

Neeraj, a class 10 student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide, Parents Blame School, Allege Harassment
Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Rangareddy (Telangana):

A 10th-class student has died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy, police said. The school management immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday. Despite immediate medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged that their son's death was a result of torture and harassment by the school management, specifically the school principal.

The police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Telangana, Suicide, Student Dies By Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.