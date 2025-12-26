On Camera, Man Attempts Suicide From Mecca's Grand Mosque. How He Was Saved

A suicide attempt at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah was prevented after a member of the mosque's security forces stepped in, sustaining injuries while trying to stop the man from jumping from an upper level.

Footage circulating online captures the tense moments before the intervention. The man can be seen edging closer to the ledge on an upper floor as a security officer rushes below in an effort to rescue him. The officer was hurt while preventing the suicide.

🕋🚨 A security guard at the Masjid al-Haram rushed to intervene after a person tried to take their own life by jumping off the upper floors of the masjid.



The security guard was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/NnpveIE8wf — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 25, 2025

In a statement shared on X, the Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque reacted immediately after the man attempted to leap from the upper floors. It added that the injured officer suffered fractures and that all necessary legal steps were completed in accordance with applicable regulations.

#الأمن_العام:

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تباشر

في حينه حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار

العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن

أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه. pic.twitter.com/ksGvcyhYiU — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 25, 2025

The Haram Security Forces also acknowledged the incident, saying, "There was an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque. A security officer was injured while trying to prevent him from hitting the ground at the moment of his fall. Both individuals were immediately transferred to receive the necessary medical care, and the required official procedures were completed."

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior said the Special Force acted swiftly to bring the situation under control and safeguard worshippers.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security, also shared the video, and stated that security teams moved quickly to manage the incident.

According to Khaleej Times, the Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Abdur Rahman As Sudais, later spoke about the episode, calling on pilgrims to honour the sanctity of the holy mosque, follow its rules and focus on worship. He stressed that protecting life is the core of Islamic teachings, referencing the Quranic verse, "And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands."