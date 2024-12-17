Black Clothes And Handcuffs: BRS Leaders Protest Arrest Of Farmers From Lagcherla Village

BRS Members of the Legislative Council, including K Kavitha, wore black clothes as a mark of protest.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Tuesday protested at the Telangana Legislative Council, demanding justice for the arrested Lagcherla farmers.

As part of the demonstration, BRS Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), including K Kavitha, wore black clothes as a mark of protest.

Additionally, BRS Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) protested in the Telangana Assembly dressed in black and wearing handcuffs as a mark of protest demanding justice for the arrested Lagcherla farmers.

On Monday also, BRS MLAs, including Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao, staged a protest in the Assembly premises with placards and slogans, condemning the arrest of farmers from Lagcherla village.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government for jailing 40 farmers and demanded their immediate release and the withdrawal of all charges against them.

"What is happening is that for the last 40 days in the CM's constituency, more than 40 farmers have been jailed because the CM's ego has been bruised. I want to tell the CM that tourism cannot be more important when 40 farmers have been jailed. We are demanding that cases against farmers should be withdrawn and farmers should be released," Rao said.

In response, TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BRS leaders, saying that the BRS party had ruined the state's infrastructure over the last 10 years.

"Lagcherla Pharma city is a closed chapter. CM has already instructed to develop an industrial infrastructure centre there. Kodangal is a backward constituency and the CM represents it. Some development activities are coming there. In the last 10 years, the BRS party and the government could not uplift any industrial infrastructure. They have ruined the state. They have no right to talk about the upcoming developments," Goud said.

In November, several people were arrested for allegedly assaulting authorities after some villagers in Lagacharla protested against the proposed acquisition of their lands for pharmaceutical companies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)