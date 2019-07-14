'Bigg Boss Telugu' Organisers Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours

The third season of 'Big Boss Telugu' will be aired starting July 21 (File)

A Hyderabad-based woman journalist, who was nominated for the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu', has alleged that organisers of the show asked for sexual favours in exchange for being selected for the final round.

A case has been registered in the matter against four members of the reality show at the Banjara Hills police station, and further probe is underway based on the complaint lodged by the journalist, senior police official KS Rao, Banjara Hills division, said while speaking to news agency ANI over the phone.

"We received a complaint on July 13 afternoon from a senior journalist and anchor stating that in March, she received a call from Bigg Boss Telugu stating that she has been selected for its third season which will begin on July 21," Mr Rao said.

"She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show," he added.

Mr Rao said the victim has also claimed of having faced body shaming by all accused during their meeting.

Recalling the ordeal, the victim said, "They (organisers) didn't give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me."

The third season of 'Big Boss Telugu' will be aired starting July 21.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.