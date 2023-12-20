Bigg Boss Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested For 'Disturbing Peace'

A case has been registered against Pallavi Prashanth

Bigg Boss Telugu season-7 winner Pallavi Prashanth has been arrested by the police from Telangana's Hyderabad for allegedly disturbing peace near the Annapurna Studios after the announcement of his victory on Monday night, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, after the announcement of Prashanth as the winner, his fans thronged near the studio and vandalised the car of the reality show's runner-up, Amardeep Chowdhary.

"A case has been registered against Prashanth and his followers for unlawful assembly and vandalism," said Chandra Shekhar, Sub-Inspector, Jubihills Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Police have taken the accused to the Jubihills Police Station for further investigation.

More details are awaited.

On December 17, the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 concluded and Prashanth was declared the winner of the popular reality show.

