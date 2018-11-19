Assets Of NTR's Granddaughter, Contesting Polls, Pegged At Rs 5 Crore

Nandamuri Suhasini is contesting from Kukatpally constituency in Telangana

Founder of Telugu Desam Party N T Rama Rao's granddaughter Nandamuri Suhasini contesting from Kukatpally constituency for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana declared in her election affidavit Monday that she has 2.22 kg of gold and precious stones worth Rs 30 lakh.

Ms Suhasini, a law graduate and daughter of former Rajya Sabha MP Hari Krishna who died in a car crash in August, has Rs 10.53 lakh as income during the last fiscal year and her family has immoveable assets worth Rs 5.83 crore with a liability of Rs 1.46 crore.

Her rival Madhavaram Krishna Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) declared Rs 3.40 lakh as income during the last fiscal. He owns Rs 50 lakh worth of moveable properties and about Rs 2 crore worth of immovable assets with Rs 7.14 lakh as liabilities.