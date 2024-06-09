Ramoji Rao Resisted Congress When It 'Harassed' NTR, Writes PM Modi

The loss feels extremely personal, PM Modi wrote on Ramoji Rao's death (File)

Media mogul Ramoji Rao resisted "undemocratic" attempts of the Congress when its government at the Centre harassed Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao and "unceremoniously" dismissed his government in the 1980s, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi said.

"He (Ramoji Rao) was a firm believer in democratic principles and this fighting spirit was best seen when the Congress harassed the great NTR and unceremoniously dismissed his government. At that time, Congress was in power at the Centre and Andhra Pradesh but was not someone who would be scared... He resisted these undemocratic attempts tooth and nail," PM Modi said in an article published in Eenadu condoling the death of Ramoji Rao whose funeral was held in Hyderabad today. The English version of the article was posted on PM's website.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ramoji Rao was passionate about India's development, PM Modi said, adding that his efforts extended beyond the newsroom, impacting educational, business and social causes.

The soon-to-be-formed NDA governments at the Centre and Andhra Pradesh would keep working to fulfil Mr Rao's vision for the nation and society, he said.

"I am sure he would have been very happy to see our governments take oath and hit the ground running, be it at the Centre, or in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend, Chandrababu Naidu Garu. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our nation and society," PM Modi said.

Considering the close nature of our interactions with Mr Rao, he felt the loss "extremely personal", the PM said.

"The last several days have been very busy for those in the world of politics and media... the Lok Sabha elections have just concluded and now we are in the midst of preparations of government formation for the third consecutive term. At such a time, I received the painful news of the passing away of Ramoji Rao Garu. This loss feels extremely personal, considering the close nature of our interactions," he said.

"When I think of Ramoji Rao Garu, I recall a multifaceted luminary whose brilliance had no parallel. He hailed from an agrarian family and made a mark in diverse worlds- cinema, entertainment, media, agriculture, education and governance. But what remained common during his entire life journey was his humility and connection with the grassroots. These traits endeared him to a broad spectrum of people," he added.

PM Modi said that Ramoji Rao revolutionised the media space. He set new standards for integrity, innovation and excellence. He moved with the times and he moved ahead of the times too. At a time when newspapers were the most prevalent source of news he started Eenadu, PM Modi said.

"In the 1990s, when India embraced the world of TV, he got off the mark with ETV. By venturing into channels in non-Telugu languages as well, he showed remarkable commitment to boosting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

"As we mourn Ramoji Rao Garu's passing, my heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Ramoji Rao Garu will forever remain a beacon of inspiration," PM Modi concluded his article.

