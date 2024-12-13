"Arrest Of Allu Arjun Proves...": Union Minister Slams Congress In Telangana

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched an attack on the Congress government in Telangana over the arrest of superstar Allu Arjun in the stampede case during the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. A woman had died in the stampede.

Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court today.

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again," the Union Minister wrote on X.

He said the unfortunate incident at Sandhya Theatre, where the woman was killed and her child was critically injured in the stampede due to fan frenzy, was a clear case of poor arrangement by the state and local administration.

"Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Mr Vaishnaw said.

He said the Telangana government should instead help those affected by the stampede and punish those who made the arrangements that day, instead of continuously attacking film personalities.

"It is also sad to see this becoming a norm in the one year Congress has been in power there," Mr Vaishnaw said.

Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again.



The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity... — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 13, 2024

The Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun in a case filed against him by the woman's family in connection with the stampede.

He was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills, hours after he returned from Delhi after attending the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'. He was granted interim bail for four weeks by the high court after a city court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

For regular bail, Allu Arjun was told to approach the Nampally court.

Many celebrities and politicians came out in support of the superstar; they said celebrities are becoming soft targets.