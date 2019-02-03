Andhra Man Arrested Over Questionable Posts Against Jagan Reddy's Sister

YS Sharmila urged the police to file a complaint against those posting objectionable material against her

The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a man for posting questionable content on social media against YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila.

P Venkatesh was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. A native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, P Venkatesh is a post-graduate student at a private college in Guntur.

Police tracked down the accused with the help of a Google team. The accused was brought to Hyderabad and charged under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

YS Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had last month met the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, urging him to act against those maligning her on the social media.

YS Sharmila, who is also a leader of YSR Congress, had called on Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to file a complaint against those posting objectionable material against her.

She had rubbished the false propaganda linking her with the popular Telugu film actor Prabhas and had alleged that it was a conspiracy to defame her ahead of the general elections to get political mileage.

She alleged the involvement of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the conspiracy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu condemned YS Sharmila's allegations and criticised her for lodging a complaint with Telangana police instead of filing a complaint in Andhra Pradesh.