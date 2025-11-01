Chandrababu Naidu Blames Temple Authorities For Stampede, Jagan Reddy Slams Negligence

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has pinned the blame on the temple authorities after nine devotees died in a stampede at a newly constructed shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam this morning. The state government is committed to saving lives, but actions by some individuals are leading to such incidents, he later said at a public event in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

The tragedy at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga occurred amid a heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Ekadashi, an auspicious day for Hindus. At least eight women and a child were among the dead.

"Unfortunately, the organisers did not inform the police or local authorities about the event. Had they informed us, we would have provided police protection and controlled the crowd. Nine people died, and five were injured. This is so disturbing. While I am trying to save every life (in a cyclone), some private individual is doing such things," said the Chief Minister.

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked the Naidu government over negligence and accused it of failing to take proper precautions despite similar tragedies in the past. "This repeated loss of innocent lives reflects the inefficiency of Chandrababu Naidu's administration," the former chief minister said.

The temple, known as 'Mini Tirupati', is privately owned. It is not managed by the government's Endowments Department. Government sources said the temple authorities did not inform the local administration that it expected a crowd on Ekadashi. It has also been pointed out that construction work was still underway at the temple, and there was only one entry-exit point.

The tragedy could have been averted if the police were aware of the gathering, Naidu said at the Peddala Sevalo program in Peddannavaripalli later in the day. He also observed a two-minute silence for the victims and expressed grief over the tragedy.

"It is sad that this accident took place in a temple built by a private person. If the police had been informed in advance, there would have been an opportunity to manage the devotees in the queues," the chief minister said.

He also assured that a full-fledged inquiry will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.