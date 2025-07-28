935 kg Ganja, Valued At Rs 5 Crore, Seized By Telangana Officials

A sophisticated intelligence-driven operation by Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana's newly restructured anti-narcotics wing, has resulted in the crackdown on a sophisticated interstate ganja smuggling syndicate. The operation resulted in the seizure of a staggering 935.611 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 5 crore, and the arrest of three key individuals.

The massive bust highlights the intensified approach of EAGLE that recently replaced the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) to enhance the state's fight against narcotics.

Acting on precise intelligence, personnel from the Regional Narcotic Control Centre (RNCC) in Khammam and the Rachakonda police's narcotics wing set up surveillance at the Batasingaram fruit market junction on the Vijayawada National Highway on Saturday. At approximately 3:05 pm, a target goods vehicle, accompanied by an escort SUV, was intercepted.

A thorough inspection of the goods vehicle revealed 35 HDPE bags ingeniously concealed beneath empty plastic fruit trays. These bags contained 455 packets of ganja, meticulously wrapped in brown tape, totaling the impressive haul of 935.611 kilograms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pawar Kumar Badu, a known NDPS offender from Maharashtra, along with Samadhan Kantilal Bhise and Vinayak Baba Saheb Pawar. Preliminary investigations indicate that the trio had travelled from Maharashtra to Rajahmundry on July 23 in a rented SUV. There, they met with their Odisha-based supplier, Sachin Gangaram Chouhan, who loaded the ganja into the goods vehicle.

The consignment was then transported with the SUV acting as a scout vehicle to evade police detection, showcasing the syndicate's sophisticated tactics. The operation also revealed a credit-based supply model and the maintenance of both digital and manual records, pointing to a highly organised illicit trade.

A case has been booked under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which addresses financing and harbouring of offenders, for their involvement in the procurement, transportation, and distribution of narcotic substances.

In addition to the substantial ganja seizure, police confiscated the goods vehicle, the escort SUV, and several mobile phones, each equipped with dual SIM cards used for intricate communication and coordination. A widespread search is currently underway for the absconding supplier, Sachin Chouhan.

The EAGLE is hoping a crackdown like this will serve as a strong deterrent to drug traffickers. EAGLE was formed in June 2025 by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who announced its motto of "Zero Tolerance - Total Surveillance". The public has been requested to report any suspicious drug-related activity to the toll-free helpline number 1908, with the assurance of informant confidentiality.