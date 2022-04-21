80-Year-Old Dies, 3 Injured After EV Battery Explodes In Telangana

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the manufacturer, Pure EV

An 80-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the detachable battery of an electric scooter, kept on charge inside a home in Nizamabad district of Telangana, exploded and triggered flames, causing burn injuries.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the battery was being charged. A man, identified as Ramaswamy, died after suffering burn injuries. His son Prakash, wife Kamalamma and daughter-in-law Krishnaveni suffered injuries, trying to save their father.

Prakash had reportedly been using the EV scooter for one year.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the manufacturer, Pure EV.

Pure EV issued a statement saying "We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim."

Pure EV said it has no record of sale of this vehicle or service by the user in their database and is checking if the vehicle was purchased through a second hand sale.

There is a huge concern rising about EV vehicles at a time when the government is actively promoting the idea but multiple incidents of accidents by fire have been reported.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said an expert committee will probe the accidents involving EVs and also talked about heavy fines, among other measures, sending out a strong message.

"Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

"We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps," the Union Minister said in a string of tweets.

Earlier this month, a video of an Ola e-scooter engulfed in flames went viral online, triggering a government probe. A scooter from startup Pure EV also caught ablaze and a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt bike killed two people. The companies say they are investigating the incidents.