After EV Scooters Catch Fire, Nitin Gadkari Talks Heavy Penalty, Recall

Nitin Gadkari said the government is committed to ensure safety of commuters.

Noting that several incidents involving electric scooters have taken place over the last two months, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said an expert committee will probe the accidents and also talked about heavy fines, among other measures, sending out a strong message.

"Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents.

"We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps," the Union Minister said in a string of tweets.

Earlier this month, a video of an Ola e-scooter engulfed in flames went viral online, triggering a government probe. A scooter from startup Pure EV also caught ablaze and a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt bike killed two people. The companies say they are investigating the incidents.

"Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," said Mr Gadkari.

From the 2 per cent sales in electric scooters and motorbikes, India wants to make up 80 per cent of two-total two-wheeler sales by 2030. The government is offering huge incentives to locally manufacture electric vehicles (EVs.)

He urged the companies to take proactive action in the matter, underlining that the government is committed to ensure safety of commuters.

"Meanwhile companies may take advance action to Recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately. Under the leadership of PM Shri@narendramodi ji, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter," he said.