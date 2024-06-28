6-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Street Dogs In Telangana

A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The boy, son of construction workers from Bihar, Friday morning went to answer nature's call behind the camp where they stay when the dogs attacked him, police said.

The boy's parents work at a construction site near Patancheru in the district, police added.

