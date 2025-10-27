Video: Girl, 7, Hospitalised After Stray Dogs Attack Her In Telangana

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured in Telangana's Hanamkonda after a pack of stray dogs attacked her on a road. The child, Sreeja, has been hospitalised after the horrifying experience.

Footage from a CCTV camera in the area shows Sreeja walking on the road around 7.50 am on Saturday. At least three dogs can be seen lying on the road. As Sreeja keeps walking, four more dogs are seen charging at her. She trips and falls to the ground. The three dogs lying on the road join the others, and the girl is surrounded.

The dogs are then seen attacking her together as she screams for help. Fortunately, a passerby is alerted by her screams and comes charging with a stone. The dogs flee when they see the man. The man then helps the wailing child, and she is rushed to a hospital.

Local residents have slammed municipal authorities, accusing them of negligence in controlling the stray dog menace in the area. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation oversees civic amenities in the area.

The chilling video of the attack has circulated on social media, reigniting the debate over stray dogs in residential areas. While one section demands strict measures to keep stray dogs away from residential areas, animal lovers have opposed such measures.