3 Street Dogs, Including One Pregnant, Brutally Thrashed To Death In Telangana

The attack has sparked outrage among animal rights activists.

A horrific case of animal cruelty has come to light from Telangana, where a group of three men trap and mercilessly thrash four street dogs with sticks, killing three of the canines, one of whom was pregnant.

A video of the incident, which took place in Jawaharnagar city in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday, has gone viral and sparked outrage among animal rights activists. Officials said the reason behind the attack on the canines is not yet clear.

In the video, the dogs are seen trapped inside a net and brutally beaten up by the men as several passersby look on. While three of the canines died on the spot, the fourth sustained severe injuries and was left on the road with an eye popping out. The injured dog is currently undergoing treatment.

Several animal activists have approached the police over the brutal attack but no case has been registered and no action has been taken against the culprits as of Wednesday evening.

The incident came amid a series of street dog attacks in several parts of the state, which prompted the Telangana High Court to step in and seek an action plan from the state government in July on the steps being taken to prevent such incidents.

In August, a four-year-old boy died after he was bitten by a street dog at Raipole village in Rangareddy. In a separate incident that month, an elderly woman was killed by a pack of street dogs, which then ate parts of her body, in Rajanna Sircilla district.