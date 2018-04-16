5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Telangana, Two Juveniles Arrested

The incident came to light when the girl's mother found scars in her genitals when she was giving her a bath.

The police said the boys had threatened the girl not to reveal anything. (Representational)

Warangal, Telangana:  A five-year old girl was allegedly raped a month ago by two minor boys, who were apprehended today from Hanamkonda, a police official said.

The boys, relatives of the girl, were arrested following a complaint by her mother, Police Commissioner, Warangal City, Vishwanath Ravinder told reporters.

The girl was raped by the boys about a month ago, according to the complaint.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother found scars in her genitals when she was giving her a bath.

She took the girl to a doctor, who found that she was raped, police said.

Later, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered and the two boys apprehended this morning, the commissioner said.

The boys had allegedly threatened the girl not to reveal anything about the incident, police said.

The incident comes amid outrage over the rape incidents in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was raped and killed, while in Unnao a minor girl has alleged that she was raped by a BJP MLA.

