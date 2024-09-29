Man, 20, Rapes Minor Girl In Telangana, Villagers Set His House On Fire

The police recorded the statements of the girl and her parents (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Siddipet district of Telangana, police said.

The accused, noticing the girl alone, entered her house in a village under Komuravelli police station limits and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, some villagers "attacked" the house of the accused and "set it on fire".

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand, a senior police official said.

The girl was taken to a government hospital for medical examination.

The police recorded the statements of the girl and her parents.

A man in the village posted about the incident on social media platforms, disturbing peace following which a case was booked against him, the official said.

After learning about the incident through social media posts, some villagers formed into a group and allegedly set the house of the accused on fire and also "damaged" a car. Police have registered cases against them.

The situation was now peaceful in the village, the official said, and requested people not to believe rumours and also not to take the law into their hands.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)