Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 106 Government Employees Suspended For Attending KCR Party's Meeting

On seeing the flying squad, many employees fled from the spot (Representational)

The Election Commission has suspended 106 government employees in the Siddipet district of Telangana for allegedly attending a BRS meeting in violation of the model code of conduct.

Official sources on Tuesday said a large number of government employees attended the meeting at a function hall on April 7 night.

Based on a complaint from the BJP, a flying squad of election officials visited the meeting venue. On seeing the flying squad, many employees fled from the spot.

They were later identified by perusing CCTV footage.

District Collector M Manu Choudary, who is the district election officer, issued orders late on Monday night suspending 106 employees, the sources added.

