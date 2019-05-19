3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Telangana Lawmaker's Car Hits Bike

The accident took place in Jeedivagu area in Mulugu district. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl died and her parents were seriously injured when a Telangana legislator's car rammed their motorcycle on Saturday, the police said.

The accident took place in Jeedivagu area in Mulugu district.

The car in which lawmaker Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka was travelling rammed the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

While K Arun was driving the bike, his wife Vijaya and daughter Sravanthi were riding pillion. Sravanthi died of head injuries while her parents were admitted to a government-run hospital at Eturanagaram.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.