3 Railway Workers Run Over By Train While Working On Track In Telangana

Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express in Telangana. (Representational)

Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express near Peddapalli district headquarters in Telangana on Tuesday.

According to police, railway employee Durgaiah of Mahabubabad, contract workers Pegada Srinivas (Peddapalli) and Venu (Sultanabad) were working on a railway track at Peddapalli.

"At around 4 PM today, the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi proceeding towards Bengaluru hit the trio," the police said.

It was said a goods train was moving on another track and the three did not anticipate the arrival of Rajdhani Express on the track they were working, the police said.

The Railway Police said an investigation was on. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Peddapalli for postmortem, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)