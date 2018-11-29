Our Chief Minister Will Work 18 Hours A Day, Provide Jobs: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi and KCR "make promises but doesn't keep them"

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at a students' convention in Hyderabad on Thursday, said that if voted to power his party's chief minister will "work 18 out of 24 hours in giving jobs to the youth" in Telangana. Accusing chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of not keeping his promise of providing jobs, Mr Gandhi said, "KCR had promised that he will give one lakh youth jobs but he gave it to only his family."

Making a strong pitch for farmers, Mr Gandhi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR "make many, many promises" but do not deliver on them. Referring to billionaire businessmen who fled the country, Mr Gandhi said, "If the Prime Minister of India can forgive three lakh fifty thousand crore of 15 people...the richest in the country, then he should be ready to forgive the loan of the farmers".

"When we come to power, we will make sure that farmers get what they want and we will make sure that farm loan upto Rs 2 lakh will be waived off," said Mr Gandhi.

Speaking about land acquisition for industrial projects, he assured the youth at the meeting that the Congress will "protect your land...and if in five years industries do not come up, the land will be given back to farmers."

For the first time on Wednesday, the Congress chief jointly campaigned in Telangana with Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Congress and the TDP took on the BJP and the TRS, calling the latter the team B of the Sangh parivaar. The TDP chief today justified his move to join hands with the Congress and said that he had "no ideological differences with the Rahul Gandhi-led party."

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled on December 7.