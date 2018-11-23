'KCR Cares Only For A Favoured Few': Sonia Gandhi At Maiden Telangana Rally

Sonia Gandhi accused the Telangana government of doing little for its people.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi took on the K Chandrasekhar Rao government at her maiden rally in Telangana on Friday, alleging that it has done nothing for farmers or youth over the last four years. "The Chief Minister has cared only for himself and his own people, leaving the child (Telangana) to suffer. People who aren't true to their word aren't worth trusting," she said.

Addressing a public meeting of thousands at Medchal near Hyderabad, Ms Gandhi alleged that Telangana's condition has deteriorated dramatically in recent years. "When I used to visit other states in the years past, I would cite the Telangana model as an example of development. But that's not the case now. It is unfortunate that the state has moved back two steps under the current regime," she said, adding that the Congress would do its best to ensure that the state bags special category status if voted to power.

The Congress hopes to recover lost ground in the region through its alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the December 7 elections. Party president Rahul Gandhi is already campaigning extensively across the state.

Ms Gandhi told the people that although the state benefited from many opportunities after its formation in June 2014, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) squandered them all. "For instance, I used to be so proud of the work done by women self-help groups in this region. It's unfortunate that their work has been affected under the KCR government," she said.

The Congress leader also slammed the manner in which the ruling party had allegedly exploited the land acquisition law and done little to ensure jobs for its youth. "Dalits, adivasis, minorities, backward classes, women and students -- everybody has been neglected by this government. How many promises made by the chief minister have been fulfilled?"

While the Congress is trying to take credit for Telangana's formation by pointing out that the bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh occurred under the United Progressive Alliance government, the TRS maintains that its protracted agitation for statehood had forced the centre's hand.

(With inputs from PTI)