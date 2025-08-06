Telangana Woman Kills Husband By Pouring Pesticide In Ear. She Saw It On YouTube

The police in Telangana's Karimnagar have arrested a woman, her lover, and his friend for the murder of her husband, Sampath. The woman, Ramadevi, is alleged to have meticulously planned the crime after researching on YouTube.

The victim, Sampath, was a sweeper at a local library who would often fight with his wife after he got drunk. His wife, Ramadevi, sold snacks, and supported their two children. It was through this small business that she reportedly met 50-year-old Karre Rajayya. Their acquaintance soon turned into an illicit affair.

Police investigation revealed a chilling plot. Wishing to eliminate her husband, Ramadevi reportedly found a YouTube video demonstrating that pouring pesticide into someone's ear could be fatal. She then suggested this gruesome method to her lover, Rajayya.

On the night of the murder, Rajayya and his friend Srinivas lured Sampath to the Bommakal flyover on the pretext of having a drink together. After Sampath became intoxicated and fell to the ground, Rajayya allegedly poured pesticide into his ear, killing him instantly.

Following the murder, Rajayya called Ramadevi to inform her that their plan had succeeded. The next day, Ramadevi, seemingly playing the part of a grieving wife, filed a missing person complaint with the police.

On August 1, when Sampath's body was discovered, both Ramadevi and Rajayya reportedly contacted the police but raised suspicion by requesting that no post-mortem be conducted. The son however expressed doubts about how the father had died.

The police got suspicious about the behaviour of the couple and began to investigate. By analysing their call data, phone locations, and CCTV footage, they were able to unravel the conspiracy.

During interrogation, all three, Ramadevi, Rajayya, and Srinivas, reportedly confessed to their roles in the murder. All three accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.