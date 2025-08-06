Criminal Ambushed, Killed While Having Tea At Telangana Hotel

A man with a criminal record was ambushed and killed in a brazen daylight attack in Telangana, sending shockwaves through Jagadgirigutta. Mohammad Mahboob, a resident of Musheerabad, had been associated with criminal activities, including a murder case in Patancheru.

He was having tea at the Goodwill Hotel when three unidentified attackers arrived in an autorickshaw and ambushed Mahboob, according to eyewitnesses.

He died on the spot.

On information, officials from the Jagadgirigutta Police Station rushed to the scene. Crucial evidence has been collected from the site, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The motive behind the gruesome murder is being probed, with the police exploring all possible angles, including old rivalries and a potential connection to his past criminal activities.