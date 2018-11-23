Chandrababu Naidu To Campaign With Rahul Gandhi In Telangana Next Week

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier this month. (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi next week, TDP sources said.

Mr Naidu will take part in the electioneering along with Rahul Gandhi on November 28 and 29, the sources said.

TDP and Congress are contesting the December seven polls in Telangana as part of the "grand alliance" which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Mr Naidu, who has been making efforts to put together an anti-BJP front, had met Rahul Gandhi earlier this month.

The Congress has invited TDP and other alliance partners to attend UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's public meeting at Medchal.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved in September as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. The Assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year.

Elections will be held on December 7 and counting will be done on December 11.