WhatsApp Introduces Longer Voice Notes For Status Updates: How It Works

WhatsApp will soon roll out an exciting new update for both iOS and Android users. The Meta-owned messaging app is amplifying its status feature by allowing users to share voice notes of up to one-minute duration from the previous 30-second limit, according to WA Beta.

The users have long demanded the feature to share more meaningful and extended content on their status. With the new update, the app aims “to provide users with greater flexibility over their sharing experience, allowing them to share more moments and stories with their contacts,” shared the developers, to make sure that the platform remains a preferred choice for millions worldwide.

How the extended voice note feature works

- To use the new feature, users simply need to hold down the microphone button, similar to sending a voice note in chats.

- If users change their minds or wish to cancel the recording, they can slide to cancel the voice note.

The feature is currently available to some users with the latest WhatsApp version. Android users can update via the Google Play Store, while iOS users can do so through the App Store. The feature will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to introducing longer voice notes for status updates, WhatsApp is working on several other exciting features such as the Enhanced Privacy Settings to provide users with more control over who can view their status updates and the Extended Video Duration for users to share longer clips as status updates. They will soon be able to share videos of up to one-minute duration. The previous limit was 30 seconds.