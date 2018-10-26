'You Have Become A Puppet': DMK Hits Out At Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had said that he was committed to ushering in a change in the political horizon

The DMK on Friday alleged that film star Rajinikanth was a puppet in the hands of "some persons" and was being supported by "communal" elements.

The party's mouthpiece questioned him on his recent statement about Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), a pre-cursor forum to his political party.

In his communication to RMM members on Tuesday, the Tamil film superstar had said that he was committed to ushering in a change in the political horizon sans the trappings of money and lure of posts.

He had also recalled his assertion last year that he will never allow those eyeing money and posts in his political innings and said it was not a mere rhetoric.

Posing questions to Rajinikanth in the name of an "innocent fan" of the popular star, DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' asked if the actor was not really behind posts as claimed by him, he should have then started a movement on the lines of rationalist leader, the late E V Ramasamy Periyar.

"Dear leader, if your assertion that posts was not a consideration in your political entry, why did you announce that (the party) will contest from all (234 Assembly) seats in the next polls," the DMK said in its mouthpiece.

"You could then as well launch a party like Periyar and strive steadfastly for its ideals," the "innocent fan" asks.

E V Ramasamy had led Dravidar Kazhagam, which aggressively promoted rationalism.

The write-up was published in a question and answer format under the pseudonym 'Silanthi,' meaning spider in Tamil.

On the actor's contention that he was aware of those genuinely working in the RMM, the "innocent fan" points out to the particular politician hobnobbing with Rajinikanth, saying he had always had a bad influence in his earlier stints in other parties.

"Those who are speaking for you in the media are communal (elements); who want to divide the Tamil community which exists after transcending caste and religion," it said.

Further, none can oppose the Dravidian movement nurtured by the likes of Periyar, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, it said.

It also cautioned Rajinikanth that "a group" was trying to destabilise his popularity achieved because of such fans, adding anyone "dancing to it tunes" will lose sheen.

"We (fans) trusted you. But you have become a puppet of some persons and dancing to their tunes," it said and asked "who is the black sheep", referring to a popular dialogue by the actor in his film 'Enthiran.'

The write-up also hit out at the actor for asking his fans to give priority to their family first, asking if people will not pose a similar question at him.