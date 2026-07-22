Woman, 3 Children Found Dead In Well In Tamil Nadu: Police

A 35-year-old woman and her three children were found dead in a well near Thokkampatti in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead victim was identified as Amsa. The bodies of the woman and her children were discovered tied with a rope inside a well located on a property belonging to her father.

According to preliminary inquiries, Amsa and the three children had been missing from their home since July 19. Police said initial investigation is pointing towards suicide.

"The victim was seen fighting with her husband," a senior police official told PTI.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

"We are awaiting the postmortem report to proceed further," the official added.

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