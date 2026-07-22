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Woman, 3 Children Found Dead In Well In Tamil Nadu: Police

The bodies of the woman and her children were discovered tied with a rope inside a well located on a property belonging to the dead woman's father.

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Woman, 3 Children Found Dead In Well In Tamil Nadu: Police
Four dead bodies found in well near Thokkampatti, Tamil Nadu (Representational)
  • A 35-year-old woman and her three children were found dead in a well near Thokkampatti
  • The bodies were tied with a rope and found inside a well on her father's property
  • Amsa and her children had been missing from their home since July 19
What does the post-mortem report reveal about the cause of death?
Dharmapuri, TN:

A 35-year-old woman and her three children were found dead in a well near Thokkampatti in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead victim was identified as Amsa. The bodies of the woman and her children were discovered tied with a rope inside a well located on a property belonging to her father.

According to preliminary inquiries, Amsa and the three children had been missing from their home since July 19. Police said initial investigation is pointing towards suicide.

"The victim was seen fighting with her husband," a senior police official told PTI.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

"We are awaiting the postmortem report to proceed further," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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