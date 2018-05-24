Tuticorin Anti-Sterlite Protest Updates: Internet Suspended; Police Chief, District Collector Transferred

At least 12 people have died and several others injured as police opened fire at protesters in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin, now called Thoothukudi. Internet services have been suspended in Tuticorin and the adjoining districts, in an attempt to check escalation of violence. The anti-Sterlite protests intensified on Tuesday, after reports that the group was seeking licence for expansion. Yesterday, Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the plant after a petition claimed the company was building it without the necessary permission.
As protesters clashed with police personnel, hurling home-made bombs and stones at them, police said they fired live ammunition in the air to disperse the protesters. "We were forced to fire rubber bullets which unfortunately hit one man in the spine and he died," a police officer said, according to AFP. The police chief and the District Collector of Tuticorin were transferred yesterday after fresh firing by police personnel. The Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-person commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court, Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe the violence at Tuticorin.
DMK compared the use of force by police to the massacre at Punjab's Jallianwalla Bagh by the British nearly a hundred years ago. The CPI(M) joined the protesters in demanding the shutdown of the Sterlite plant. Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the police action "state sponsored terrorism" and said that the "citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice". Superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited people injured in violence at the hospital, and condemned the police action against the protesters.
Here are the updates on the anti-Sterlite protests:
Citizens Have A Fundamental Right To Protest, Says Kapil Sibal On Tuticorin Violence
"Citizens have a fundamental right to protest. The police neither have the right nor a duty to kill. In Tuticorin, the State did that: killed 9/10 peaceful protesters. We watch in silence when citizens silenced forever by the State. Desh badal chuka hai," says Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
No more content
Comments