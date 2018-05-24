"Stop Acting," Cop Told Wounded Sterlite Protester, Who Died In Hospital A dozen people have been killed in police firing on protesters over the last two days. Ten people were killed on Tuesday and yesterday, two more died in firing by policemen.

The video shot by a local reporter also had more than one policeman staring at the inert man and saying, "He's acting".



Kaliappan was declared dead when he was brought to the government hospital in Thoothukudi.



The police chief and the district collector of



Internet has been shut down for five days in Tuticorin because of the profusion of videos posted by angry locals after the clashes and deaths in police firing.



The videos allegedly show police high-handedness in handling the protests.

#Police says to an Fired and Injured man "Don't Act" #Sterliteprotest#Bansterlite#Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/vwy7mVwc6T - Vikram VFC (@Vijayfans007) May 23, 2018

One video released by news agency ANI showed a policeman taking position on the top of a bus and preparing to shoot. In the background, a voice is heard -- "At least one should die". Seconds later he fires the first shot. The opposition DMK compared the firing to the 1919 Jalianwalla Bagh massacre when the British opened fire on a peaceful gathering.



The protesters are demanding that Sterlite's copper smelting plant be shut down because it is contaminating the air and water of the region.



People have alleged that the plant was responsible for breathing disorders, skin diseases, heart conditions and even cancer.



