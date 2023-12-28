Paramilitary Personnel Conducts Rescue, Relief Ops In Flood-Hit Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains pounded the state over the last few days, wreaking havoc in Thoothukudi

CISF personnel of NFC Pazahayakayal in Tuticorin conducted rescue and relief operations during the Tamil Nadu floods, facilitating the safe passage of people and delivery of rations in challenging conditions.

Heavy rains pounded the state over the last few days, wreaking havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari. Many deaths have been reported, so far, in the ongoing flooding.

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

PM Modi assured support to Tamil Nadu and deputed Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's prompt attention to the dire situation.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after #CycloneMichaung," CM Stalin said in the post.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the urgent need for financial support from the Union government to address the mounting challenges faced by the state."I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government," he added.

In response to the Chief Minister's plea, PM Modi assured full support from the Union government to help Tamil Nadu overcome these twin calamities.

Earlier, an MI-17 V5 chopper and ALH-Dhruv copter of the Indian Air Force air-dropped over 11 tons of relief materials in 12 different places in the rain-ravaged Thoothkudi district.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the rescue operation in the flood-affected southern districts of the state has been completed and the focus now is on the restoration of basic services there. However, communication lines in some districts are still in disarray in the aftermath of the flood.

Roads and railway tracks have been left inundated due to the incessant rainfall across the state.

