Court Hits Pause On Sterlite Plans To Build Second Plant In Tuticorin Thousands of residents in Tuticorin have been protesting for more than three months against the Sterlite copper smelting plant and its reported expansion

The construction of a second copper plant by Sterlite in Tuticorin was put on hold by the Madras High Court today. The order came a day after 11 people died in police firing on a group of protesters in the port town. The freeze on the construction will be on till September 23, the court said. The company was ordered to get environmental clearances by then.



Construction can start after public hearing and environmental clearances, the court said.



Petitioner had claimed that Sterlite, the copper am of mining giant Vedanta, is fraudulently building the second copper plant at a different site with no approval.



The existing plant of Sterlite is at the centre of a huge controversy, with locals in Tuticorin alleging that it is responsible for large-scale pollution in the area.



The plant -- one of the largest in the country -- has been blamed for a huge outbreak of health issues observed in the area in March 2013. Hundreds have suffered breathing difficulty, nausea and throat infection following an alleged incident of gas leak.



The plant was even ordered to shut down following allegations of violating pollution control norms. But the National Green Tribunal ultimately allowed it to be reopened.



The same year in another case, the Supreme Court had slapped a Rs 100-crore fine on the plant for pollution over the years. Sterlite had claimed it adheres to pollution control norms.



