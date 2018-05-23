"Jallianwala Bagh": DMK Barb On Police Firing at Sterlite Protest The Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin -- one of the largest in the country -- has been blamed for a huge outbreak of health issues observed in the area related to gas leakage. In 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the company to pay a Rs 100-crore fine. The government of E Palaniswami is facing criticism for the police action on anti-Sterlite protesters that cost 11 lives yesterday

Anti-Sterlite protesters attacked district collector's office in Tuticorin and set vehicles on fire

Chennai: The government of E Palaniswami continued to come under fire for the



Harsh criticism had pushed Mr Palaniswami to order a judicial inquiry into the violence in Tuticorin, in which the police opened fire on



The police claimed they had opened fire after the mob went on rampage. Chief Minister Palaniswami called it a case of "unavoidable circumstances" where the police had to act to protect lives and public property.



Calling Tamil Nadu a "fascist regime" and a "police state", DMK leader Sarvanan said, "A recent survey shows that maximum protests happen in TN. That's because of the inefficiency of the government. This is a Jallianwallah Bagh type of massacre. The government should pack up and go".



In a series of tweets this morning, DMK chief MK Stalin raised a number of questions, including who had ordered the police firing on protestors.

Who ordered the police firing on protestors? Why were automatic weapons used to disperse the crowd and under what law is this permitted? Why were rubber/ plastic bullets or other means NOT used to avoid fatal injuries? Why was no warning given before firing? #SterliteProtest — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 23, 2018 Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order during #SterliteProtest? Is it accurate to say that there was a total failure of State intelligence which led to these unfortunate deaths? Did IG-Intelligence brief police and @CMOTamilNadu on the situation? — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 23, 2018

Despite hectic pictures and video pouring in from Tuticorin - now called Thoothukudi -- since early afternoon, Mr Palaniswami's government took time to confirm the deaths. Late in the evening, the Chief Minister confirmed nine deaths. In his condolence message, Governor Banwarilal Purohit put the figure at 11.



There has been no response from the government since, which has drawn harsh criticism from other political parties. Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the police action "state sponsored terrorism". Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, sent messages of condolence at the deaths.



Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings are in place at the port city, where the activists had been protesting for the last 100 days.



The Sterlite copper plant -- one of the largest in the country -- has been blamed for a huge outbreak of health issues observed in the area related to gas leakage. In 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the company to pay a Rs 100-crore fine.



But despite the fine and a shutdown by pollution regulator for not sticking to safety rules, the group wanted to double the plant's capacity. It triggered the protest, which has been backed by actor-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.



