Police Firing In Sterlite Protests Kills 11, Rahul Gandhi Says "Murder": Updates

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the police action "state sponsored terrorism"

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2018 09:35 IST
Protesters are demanding closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin.

Chennai:  The month-long protest demanding closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin took a violent turn on Tuesday. Eleven people were killed as police opened fire on protesters who went on demanding closure of a copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin, prompting the ruling AIADMK government to issue appeals for calm and a promise to take legal action against the plant.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the police action "state sponsored terrorism". The gunning down by the police of 9 people in the Sterlite Protest in Tamil Nadu, is a brutal example of state sponsored terrorism. These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice," he tweeted.

 

Here are the updates on the protests:



Sterlite protestsSterlite plant

