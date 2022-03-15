Tamil Nadu Woman, 2 Daughters Killed After UPS Battery Bursts In Home

The neighbours noticed smoke from the house and informed the police. (Representational)

Three women of a family, along with a pet dog, died of asphyxiation after the batteries of the UPS in their house burst early Tuesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as 50-year old Vijayalakshmi, her daughters 24-year old Archana and 21-year old Anjali, the police said.

The neighbours noticed smoke from the house and informed the police and the fire and rescue service. The firemen put out the flames.

Preliminary inquiry revealed batteries in the UPS kept in the hall exploded resulting in the fire, said the police.

